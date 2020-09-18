Johnson catches 4 TD passes, Cougars win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It was a homecoming game for the ages at Eggerss Stadium on Friday night.

Owen Treece fired five touchdown passes, four of them to Dru Johnson and a key one to Ian Cowan, and the Van Wert Cougars managed to hold off St. Marys Memorial 34-28.

Van Wert wide recevier Dru Johson had a huge night against the Roughriders. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

It’s the first time since 1998 the Cougars have started the season 4-0.

“Having not played a four quarter game, a real physical grinding game like that, I was anxious to see how we were going to play and I’m very happy and very proud of our guys for sticking with it,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “They were tired, they were beat up going into the fourth quarter but they kept fighting and playing and found a way to win.”

Treece, who completed 17 of 30 passes for 342 yards and ran 17 times for 117 yards, found a wide open Johnson for an 88-yard touchdown that gave Van Wert a 7-0 lead with 7:24 left in the first quarter.

After Gavin Reineke threw a 66-yard scoring pass to Braedan Hemmelgarn, Treece connected with Johnson for a 29-yard touchdown with 11 minutes left in the second quarter, and Damon McCracken added one of his four extra points to give the Cougars a 14-7 lead.

St. Marys sophomore fullback Aiden Hinkle tied the game with a four-yard touchdown run with 7:27 left until halftime, but the Cougars took just three plays to regain the lead, when a scrambling Treece found Ian Cowan open for a 51-yard score.

“Ian did a good job of finding an opening and Owen kept it alive long enough to hit him,” Recker explained. “I’m happy for Ian – he’s a great kid and for him to have success I’m happy for him.”

After that, the Roughriders put together a promising drive and were deep in Van Wert territory but lost a fumble shortly before halftime, then opened the third quarter with a 10-play drive that ended with a delay of game penalty and an incomplete pass on fourth down.

Owen Treece (7) had over 450 total yards on Friday night. Bob Barnes photo

The Cougars answered with a drive of their own, but it ended when Treece was intercepted by Hemmelgarn, who raced back 76 yards for a touchdown that tied the game 21-21. It appeared Hemmelgarn had stepped out of bounds on two occasions during the runback, but the officials ruled the touchdown good. It was one of two interceptions thrown by Treece.

However, Van Wert answered with a Treece to Johnson 39-yard touchdown pass. The drive was nine plays and 87 yards and two penalties, offsides and pass interference on the Roughriders.

“Dru is tough to cover one-on-one and I’m not sure there’s anyone in our league who can cover him one-on-one,” Recker said. “Owen did a great job of keeping plays alive and Dru’s such a good route runner and catches the ball well.”

Once again, St. Marys Memorial (2-2) answered with a drive of their own, 12 plays and 57 yards, capped off by Hinkle’s second touchdown run of the game from one yard out. Hinkle carried nine times on the drive for 47 yards, and he finished the game with 17 carries for 89 yards.

It took Van Wert one play to answer. After scrambling, Treece found Johnson again, this time for 75 yards, as the senior wide receiver outraced the secondary to the end zone to put the Cougars ahead 34-28, after McCracken’s PAT attempt was blocked. Johnson finished the night with six receptions for 241 yards and a single carry for 39 yards.

After a turnover on downs caused by a pass breakup by Johnson, the Roughriders put together one last drive late in the quarter and moved the ball through the air before an errant snap on fourth down sealed the win for Van Wert.

“I felt good when it was our athletes on their athletes and they’re having to do something they’re not comfortable with in spreading it out,” Recker said.

The Cougars outgained the Roughriders 510-335. Van Wert had an 18-17 advantage in first downs, and each team had two turnovers.

Van Wert will play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday.

Scoring summary

VW 7 14 7 6 – 34

SM 7 7 7 7 – 28

First quarter

VW – Owen Treece 88-yard pass to Dru Johnson (Damon McCracken kick)

SM – Gavin Reinecke 66-yard pass to Braeden Hemmelgarn (Brandon Bowers kick)

Second quarter

VW – Owen Treece 29-yard pass to Dru Johnson (Damon McCracken kick)

SM – Aiden Hinkle 4-yard run (Brandon Bowers kick)

VW – Owen Treece 51-yard pass to Ian Cowan (Damon McCracken kick)

Third quarter

SM – Braeden Hemmelgarn 76-yard interception return (Brandon Bowers kick)

VW – Owen Treece 39-yard pass to Dru Johnson (Damon McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

SM – Aiden Hinkle 1-yard run (Brandon Bowers kick)

VW – Owen Treece 75-yard pass to Dru Johnson (PAT blocked)