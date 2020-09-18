Kentucky woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

VW independent/submitted information

A Kentucky woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred this morning at the intersection of Ohio 118 and Wren Landeck Road.

Mubenga “Benita” Mbombo, 46, of Lexington, Kentucky, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died of injuries sustained in the accident, while four other people were injured as a result of the crash.

According to troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2012 Dodge Journey driven by Gradi Bokuma, 21, of New Bern, North Carolina, was westbound on Wren Landeck Road when she failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Ohio 118 and the vehicle was struck broadside by a 2005 Honda Accord driven north on Ohio 118 by Sydney Rutledge, 17, of Rockford.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Van Wert Health for treatment. In addition to Ms. Mbombo, there were two other passengers in the Bokuma vehicle: Chosen Bokuma, 14, of Lexington, who also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Van Wert Health, and Clarvina Mbombo, 8, also of Lexington, who suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown by Samaritan Air Ambulance to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio City Fire and Resue, Van Wert EMS, the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office, Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Hague’s Towing, and Straightline Towing. Ohio 118 was closed for four hours.

Safety belts were worn by all occupants, and impairment is not believed to be a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.