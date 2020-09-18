LaRose partners with co-ops on voter info

VW independent/submitted information

Have questions about voting in this fall’s election? Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is here to help, and he’s meeting Ohioans right where they are: virtually.

LaRose is partnering with several Ohio electric cooperatives to answer members’ voting questions during a Zoom webinar on September 25 from 2-3 p.m. The first half of the virtual meeting will provide information on where and how Ohioans can vote on November 3, deadlines to be aware of, and how they can make a difference. The second part of the event will include live a Q&A with LaRose.

The Ohio co-ops co-hosting the event includeMidwest Electric, North Western Electric Cooperative, Tricounty REC, and Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative. America’s 900 electric cooperatives serve more than 42 million members in 47 states with an established grassroots network to represent their members’ interests with elected officials. Ohio co-ops share the same mission: increase rural voter turnout, help members make their voice heard in their community and country, and support the democratic process — a guiding principle that leads co-ops themselves.

The hour-long Zoom webinar is free to attend. To register or learn more, click here. Co-op members can also visit their local electric cooperative’s website or email skuhn@ppec.coop to get the registration information. Facebook users can find more information using the event link here.

About the Ohio Electric Cooperatives hosting this event:

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is proud to serve more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana. Since 1935, our not-for-profit model has allowed us to provide affordable, reliable, and safe power to rural areas with pride.

St. Marys-based Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms, and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam, and Darke counties.

Bryan-based North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC) is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric utility dedicated to providing superior member service; safe, affordable, and reliable electricity; and improved quality of life for its community. NWEC serves nearly 5,900 consumers in Williams, Defiance, Henry, and Paulding counties.

Malinta-based Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative is proud to serve more than 4,300 members in Ohio’s Henry, Fulton, Putnam, Wood, and Lucas counties. Since 1936, our not-for-profit, community focused model has allowed us to provide affordable, reliable, and safe power to rural areas with pride.