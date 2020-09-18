VW Council on Aging provides reopening information

Van Wert County Council on Aging

VW independent/submitted information

The staff at the Van Wert County Council on Aging has received many calls regarding the opening of the Council on Aging Senior Center since Governor DeWine announced that Senior Centers can open starting September 21.

The Senior Center serves as a gateway to connect older citizens to vital community services that assist older adults in remaining independent in their later years.

In order for the center to open, we must follow the opening directives provided to us by the Ohio Department of Aging. A finalized list of these requirements was provided to our agency on September 11. The guiding principles of the order from the Department of Aging are to protect the health of employees, consumers, and their families, as well as to support community efforts to control the spread of the virus.

We understand the importance of the Senior Center for our older adults; however, there are extensive protocols that must be in place prior to opening.

Some of these include:

Requirement to test staff every other week and participants if they present symptoms (initial baseline testing and at least once every other week thereafter).

Screening of participants and non-staff members that come and go from the center.

Mandatory mask wearing, reservations to come to the center, and restructuring of activities.

A complete list of required orders can be found at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov (under the section “Responsible Restart Ohio”).

With this in mind, the opening on September 21 will be delayed until the COA staff is able to satisfy and have in place the requirements of the order. As well, the Council on Aging will continue working with the county health department to ensure its ability to reopen safely.

In the meantime, the Council on Aging will continue to offer modified services during this time. These services include, but are not limited to: transportation, homemaker services, outreach services, consumer services, and various outdoor activities.

Information regarding these services can be found on the Council on Aging website: www.coavw.org or on its Facebook page. As well, consumers can always call 419.238.5011.