VWHS to host county financial aid meeting

VW independent/submitted information

An informational meeting for parents/guardians of Van Wert County juniors and seniors regarding financial aid will be held virtually , hosted by Van Wert High School. Lawrence Matthews, financial aid director at Bluffton University, will explain the step-by-step procedures for completing the FAFSA form and answer questions regarding the financial aid process.

In addition, Van Wert County Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker will be explaining requirements and application procedures for securing grants.

The Zoom meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 7. The clickable link is https://tinyurl.com/fanight20, the meeting code is 851 6841 5421, and the password is fanight20. Zoom does not have to be downloaded prior to the meeting. Via computer or smartphone/tablet, click on the link above and enter the password.

Parents may use the chat feature to type questions that will be addressed by the presenter. A recording of the meeting will also be available.

For more information, contact Students Services at Van Wert High School at 419.238.2180.