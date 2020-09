YWCA provides voter registration help

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is helping local residents register to vote in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, November 3. Those who are not registered can use the QR code incorporated in the flyer below to register. In addition, those wanting to register in person can email khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org to make arrangements to do so.