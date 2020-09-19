VW Elks donate $1,750 to Salvation Army

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $1,750 to the Salvation Army of Van Wert County for its food pantry. The monies are from a Beacon Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation.

Shown are Daniece Maller (left) representing the Salvation Army; Mike Stanley, Van Wert Lodge Elks National Foundation chairman; and Robin Agler from the Salvation Army. Elks photo

The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by almost 1 million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2,000 Elks Lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines.

Van Wert Elks Lodge is happy to be able to assist the Salvation Army with this important service they provide the citizens of the community in need.