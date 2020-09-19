Vicki Lee (Sutton) Wyatt-Brown

On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Vicki Lee (Sutton) Wyatt-Brown, loving wife and mother of eight children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73.

Vicki was born March 26, 1947, in Van Wert, at Van Wert County Hospital, to Ralph and Edna (Blythe) Sutton. She graduated from Grover Hill High School in 1965. On January 21, 1966, Vicki married William Wyatt Jr. and together they had six children. Following Bill’s untimely death, she married Mikel Brown on June 14, 1987; they had two children together.

After staying home to raise her family, she worked at Grover Hill Elementary School as the night custodian for 18 years.

Vicki’s passions were many. She enjoyed reading, fishing, expanding her elephant collection, and supporting the performing arts at Wayne Trace High School. Vicki was vocal about the importance of voting, serving on the Paulding County Board of Elections for many years. She pursued journalism and wrote for both the Paulding Progress and The Times-Bulletin in Van Wert. She was involved in many organizations throughout her life. Vicki was an advisor for the Grover Hill Boosters 4-H club, a member of the Tri- County Mental Health Board, and pianist/organist at church. She was enthusiastically involved in children’s ministry at Payne Church of God campgrounds and home healthcare through Visiting Nurses. She was an enthusiastic supporter of her children’s and grandchildren’s endeavors and could often be heard cheering them on and pounding on her cowbell.

She is survived by her husband Mikel; two brothers Jon Ralph (Karen) Sutton of Clyde and Brent (Carole) Sutton of Amelia Courthouse, Virginia; eight children, Scott (Laura) Wyatt of Williamsburg, Virginia, Steven (Michelle) Wyatt of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Wendy (Terry) Baker of Grover Hill, Stuart (Amy) Wyatt of Wetzel, Kerry (Greg) Shelton of Grover Hill, Sarra (Nick) Hudson of Archbold, Estynn Brown of Findlay, and Ethynn Brown of Grover Hill; 30 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, with more on the way.

Vicki was preceded in death by her father, Ralph, mother Edna, husband Bill, and a daughter, Korene.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, in Middle Creek Church Cemetery.

Per CDC guidelines, attendees are asked to wear proper face covering and practice social distancing.