VWHS Homecoming court…

Van Wert High School’s Student Council crowned the school’s 2020-2021 homecoming queen, senior Tayzia Havill (wearing crown), on Friday evening. Homecoming ceremonies took place Friday, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Eggerss Stadium. Shown with Queen Tayzia are (from the left) sophomore attendant Sophia Houg, senior attendant Carly Smith, senior attendant Allie Etter, freshman attendant Sarah Verville, and junior attendant Aubree Bear. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent