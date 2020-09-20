Edna (Beining) Baxter

Edna (Beining) Baxter, 93, died peacefully at 6:40 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020.

The daughter of Oliver and Elizabeth Beining of Ottoville, who both preceded her in death, she is survived by five children, 13 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren.

Her children are Beth (Bill) DuVall of Leland, North Carolina, Carol Williman (Pete) of Van Wert, Marilyn Elrod (Albert) of Wilmington, North Carolina, John Baxter (Susan) of Clinton, North Carolina, and Matt Baxter of Vandalia. Edna’s surviving sisters include Adeline Beining of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ruth Schroeder of Olmsted, Michigan. Her surviving brother is Donald Beining of Ottoville.

Preceding her in death are a son, Steven Baxter; one granddaughter, Jennifer DuVall; two sisters, Norma Reindel and Leona Berelsman; and three brothers, Robert, Julius, and Paul Beining.

Edna’s children remember hearing great stories of her days in “Beauty School”. After her graduation, she became an entrepreneur, as a young adult, as the owner and operator of Charm Beauty Salon in Van Wert. Edna chose to be a stay-at-home mother while her children were growing up. She took pride in raising them with her then-husband, Richard Baxter. As adults, her children attribute their success in life to having a solid foundation in their formative years. Being the wonderful mother she was, Edna cooked good meals, taught her kids right from wrong, was always there for them, and, of course, cut and styled their hair for them. She was a prime example of how to be financially prudent. Her children remember growing up with a mom who desired to be an integral part of their lives. She was a Blue Bird leader and a Campfire Girls leader. Edna was an amazing costume, clothing, and home decor seamstress. She lovingly sewed beautiful prom dresses for her girls. In later years, Edna worked at several local businesses, including the former Butler’s Bakery and Walmart, from which she retired. She went on to be a tender caregiver to elderly people in their declining years.

Edna was a devout Catholic her entire life, not missing a weekly Mass and working at the annual bazaar. She was a prayer warrior for her family and others. “Grandma Edna’s” prayers just seemed to work. Edna was a strong-willed and resilient woman. She earned the title “mom-strong” from her children as they were awed at her tenacity and determination. She was also known as a friendly, cheerful helper to those around her. She had the most beautiful smile and her sons-in-law had a special way of bringing out that infectious laugh of hers. She spent several years at Vancrest Health Care Center prior to her death, and there she knew how to win in Bingo and proved herself a rival in cornhole.

The family would like to recognize Vancrest Assisted Living and Health Care Center for their dedication in giving their mom the best of home care over the years. They also want to thank Community Health Professionals-Hospice for the gentle care given at the end of her life.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Christopher Bohnsack celebrant. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Hospice or St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

