Haven of Hope seeks help to earn grant

VW independent/submitted information

The Haven of Hope homeless shelter in Van Wert announces that it has been selected as a top finalist in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program.

The State Farm Neighborhood grant was applied for this past summer and only 1,000 applications were accepted. Haven of Hope made it into the first round, during which State Farm evaluated those applications and determined which programs were worthy to make the top 200 list. Haven of Hope was notified on September 15 that it was in the top 200.

What does that mean now? It means Haven of Hope needs to make it to the top 40 to receive a $25,000 grant for its new men’s homeless shelter. The shelter’s board is requesting that community members and friends help it make it to the top 40 by voting online for its cause.

State Farm has set up a link for Haven of Hope so area residents need to just go online and vote. Voting will open Wednesday, September 23, and close Wednesday, October 2. Voters have 10 votes to allocate to their cause of choice. Area residents can allocate all 10 votes each day to Haven of Hope.

Haven of Hope is asking community residents to use the following website and apply their 10 votes per day, every day, through October 2: www.NeighborhoodAssist.com/entry/2034172.

For more information on Haven of Hope go to www.havenofhopevw.org. Local residents can also help Haven of Hope by liking and sharing its Facebook page, where the voting link will also be provided.

Haven of Hope is operated by a community of local Christians who have come together to help displaced individuals and families in Van Wert County by providing a place to stay and ongoing guidance to obtain the resources necessary to embrace the next chapter of their lives.