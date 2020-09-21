Organizations seek donations for holiday event in park

Organizations involved in a holiday lighting project in Fountain Park are seeking donations to continue the event this year. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

It is fair to say that 2020 has been met with many challenges and hardships due to the impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic. It is important, now more than ever, to bring as much joy and wonderment to our community.

The Van Wert Service Club, Optimist Club of Van Wert, Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Parks Department are all working together to fill Fountain Park with the Christmas Spirit this holiday season. The organizations are unsure what holiday experience will look like, but the groups continue to follow guidance from the Van Wert County Health Department to provide a safe holiday experience. The anticipated special opening night ceremony will be November 25 and the groups are optimistic that Christmas at Fountain Park will delight those of all ages and will serve as a family-friendly and fanciful experience.

Last year’s Christmas at Fountain Park, while enjoyable and beautiful, experienced tragedy due to high winds and bad weather. The organizations involved must replace a lot of damaged decorations, in addition to filling the whole park with holiday wonderment.

To continue bringing this event to the community each holiday season, these organizations are looking for partner donors and are diligently working to raise funds to continue upkeep on decorations, lighted displays, and support opening night expenses.

Any business, club, organization, or community member interested in making a financial donation can expect to be recognized on social media throughout the season as well as being represented on a printed banner hung in the park, in appreciation of your donation.

Available donation packages:

Silver Sponsorship: $10 to $100

Gold Sponsorship: $101 to $499

Platinum Sponsorship: $500

Donations of all sizes make an impact. Financial contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 343, Van Wert, OH 45891 no later than October 31. Make checks payable to “Holiday at Home.” Donors may also contact Van Wert Service Club member Breanne Sudduth at breanne.sudduth@sha-cpa.com or Optimist Club of Van Wert member Thaison Leaser at thaison.leaser@edwardjones.com for invoices and/or W-9 paperwork.