Patricia Jenkins service announced

Patricia Jenkins, 93, died July 4, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert with Father Chris Bohnsack celebrant. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. COVID-19 pandemic rules, as observed by the church, will be followed.

Preferred memorials: Thomas Edison School or St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Brickner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements