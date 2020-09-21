Volleyball: Lancers, Knights victorious

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview 3 Shawnee 1

LIMA — After losing the first set, the Lady Lancers rallied to hand Division II Shawnee its first loss of the season, 18-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16 win on Saturday.

“Shawnee (9-1) is a tough team and they are a big threat at the net,” Lincolnview head coach JaNahn Evans said. “We had to serve them tough to get them out of system as much as possible and we also knew that they put up a big block everywhere! We needed to protect our attackers and be prepared to pick up anything.”

“After executing on some of those things and playing more in sync, we were able to compete better in the second through fourth sets and really start to go on the attack,” Evans added. “Overall, I was very pleased with how we played and especially happy to see them respond after that first set loss. We found our rhythm, we competed and improved throughout the match.”

Kendall Bollenbacher led the way with 18 kills, while Bri Ebel had 30 assists and 13 digs. Madison Williams had 10 digs and Zadria King had 10 digs and five aces, while Elaina O’Neill finished with three aces.

“McKayla Blankemeyer was a huge threat at the net for us – she had nine blocks and many touches on the ball to slow it down for our defense,” Evans said. “Kendall Bollenbacher played great offensively. She found the open spots on the court and dominated at the net. Sami Sellers had a very consistent match and was another threat offensively for us and Bri Ebel set a great game and really connected with all of our attackers.”

The Lady Lancers (8-1) will play at Parkway tonight.

Crestview 3 Kalida 0

KALIDA — The Crestview Lady Knights evened their record with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 straight set victory at Kalida on Saturday.

Cali Gregory had a team high 18 assists and 13 digs, while going 10-12 with an ace from the service line. Kali Small was 12-14 serving with four aces and 10 digs, while Raegan Hammons had 15-16 serving with an ace and nine digs. Myia Etzler had nine kills and Laci McCoy had 10 blocks in the win.

The Lady Knights (4-4) will host Spencerville tonight.