Cougars, Titans set for WBL showdown

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

If the previous three matchups are any indication, Friday’s Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf football game should be an interesting one.

In 2017, The Cougars pulled out a 19-17 road at Eggerss Stadium, then escaped with a 40-34 overtime road win in 2018. Last season, the Titans turned the tables and won 35-28 in overtime.

Both teams have enjoyed success this season. Van Wert (4-0, No. 14, Division IV) is the only undefeated team left in the Western Buckeye League, while Ottawa-Glandorf is 3-1, with the only loss (14-7) coming to much-improved Elida in Week No. 2.

Owen Treece has accounted for over 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns. Bob Barnes photo

The Titans have had two other close games this year – a 27-20 double overtime win over St. Marys Memorial and last week’s 20-17 victory over Bath. Despite those close games, Van Wert head coach Keith Recker believes the Cougars will have their hands full with a balanced Titan team on Friday night.

“The biggest thing for us is this will be the first time we play an offense that is very good at both running and passing the ball,” Recker stated. “They have some good size on their line and good athletes at their skill positions and their coaches do a very good job of finding an opening in the defense and exploiting it. We have to be very good with our reads and assignments on defense.”

After four games, Ottawa-Glandorf is averaging 300 yards per game, with 182 coming via the pass and 118 per game on the ground. Quarterback Jacob Ballbaugh has completed 65-of-99 passes for 713 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, while Peter Schnipke has emerged as the leading ballcarrier with 28 carries for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Ian Fenbert has 25 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown. Will Kaufman has 20 catches for 289 yards and four scores, while Jacob Kuhlman has 21 receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, the Titans have bent on more than one occasion, but have been able to rise up when necessary, including a fourth and goal stop in the second overtime against the Roughriders.

“I think we are improving each week,” longtime Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Ken Schriner said. “Our defense has been keeping us in ballgames. We have given up a lot of yards, but not a lot of points (16 per game).”

“WBL football at its best,” Schriner added. “Anyone on any Friday night. We have been resilient to this point. We have had to battle from behind, hang on in overtime and fight through some tough turnovers and mistakes.”

“Our mindset has been pretty good overall. Don’t get too excited when things go well and don’t get too down, when things aren’t going well.”

“Defensively, they have the ability to mix between a three-man front and four-man front and bring some blitzes out of both,” Recker said of the Titans. They do a very good job of trying to take away what the opponent does best and make the offense adjust. They are always a well-coached, physical, and disciplined football team.”

Meanwhile Van Wert is averaging 462 yards per game, with 173 of that coming on the ground and 289 through the air. In four games, Owen Treece has completed 74-of-108 passes for 1,089 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for a team high 330 yards and six touchdowns on 58 carries, while Nate Jackson has run for 249 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries and has caught 17 passes for 128 yards and three more touchdowns.

Connor Pratt has 13 receptions for 243 yards, and Dru Johnson has 18 catches for 478 yards and six touchdowns, including six receptions for 241 yards and four touchdowns against St. Marys Memorial.

“He puts in so much work in the off season to become a better play that it is paying off for him now,” Recker said of Johnson. “His football instincts are very good as far as feeling coverage and finding open holes in the defense.”

“They are athletic and explosive,” Schriner noted about the Cougars. “You can see they have playmakers in multiple positions, obviously led by Treece. We need to find a way to not give up the big play, which they have thrived on. They also do a great job winning the turnover battle.”

Friday’s Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf game can be heard live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.