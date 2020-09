Health Dist. sets drive-thru flu shot clinic

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County General Health District is holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Thursday, October 15, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The clinic is for ages 4 and up. Call 419.238.0808, extension 103 or 107, to pre-register. Those participating should enter through Gate 5 at the fairgrounds and remember to bring an insurance card.