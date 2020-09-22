Items needed for victims of morning fire

VW independent/submitted information

A little after 3 a.m. Tuesday, the Van Wert Fire Department and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) were dispatched by the Van Wert Police dispatcher to a house fire on East Sycamore Street in Van Wert.

This house on East Sycamore sustained fire, water and smoke damage that make it uninhabitable at the present time due to a fire that occurred early Tuesday morning. CERT photo

Upon arrival, it was determined that a vehicle fire also caught the house on fire. Fire then reached the attic vent and spread through the home. A neighboring house also received some heat damage.

Fire command on scene stated the home received extensive smoke and water damage, causing the home to be uninhabitable for two adults and four children. CERT members met with the family members to determine their needs for donations.

Needed are the following:

Adult male: Pants size 32-32, shirt size XL, shoe size 12, coat size XL

Adult female: Pants size 3-5, shirt size S, shoe size 7½, coat size S

Minor male: Pants size 6-7, shirt size 6-7, shoe size 1, coat size SM 6-7

Minor female: Pants size 12-14, shirt size youth 12-14, shoe size 5, coat size youth 12-14

Minor male: Pants size 30-32, shirt size XL, shoe size 11, coat size XL

All clothing donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St. in Van Wert, under the name “Sycamore Fire”.

Monetary donations for the family can be sent to the Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert, with “Sycamore Fire” in the memo line to ensure the money goes directly to the family.

For more information, call the EMA office at 419.238.1300