Katherine Pauline Schriver

Katherine Pauline Schriver, 45, of Latty, died Friday, September 18, 2020, in Defiance.

She was born December 13, 1974, in Defiance, the daughter of William D. and Patricia L. (Aldrich) McMonigal, who both survive in Continental. On June 28, 2013, she married Ronald L. Schriver, who survives.

She was currently the office administrator of Heather’s Daycare in Defiance. She had a strong work ethic and prided herself in getting things done. Katherine loved spending time on Crooked Lake in Angola, Indiana, and traveling to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with Ron, but most importantly she loved being a “glamaw” to her four grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, William and Patricia, and husband, Ron, she is survived by her children, Joshua Schriver of Van Wert, Blaze (Brooke) McMonigal of Van Wert, Sarah Schriver of Wetzel, Mikey Stephey of Van Wert, and Jazmine Stephey of Van Wert; her grandchildren, Sage Parr, Sylvia Schriver, Xavior Williams, and Blaze McMonigal Jr.; her brothers, Michael McMonigal of Continental, Dave McMonigal of Defiance, and William McMonigal of Continental; and her sisters, Virginia McMonigal of Ottawa, and Samantha McMonigal of Gilboa.

A brother, Samuel McMonigal, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 25, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.