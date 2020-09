On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Green Meadows Conference football will be featured on 99.7FM WKSD this Friday night, as the 2-2 Wayne Trace Raiders host the 3-0 Tinora Rams. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:20, with kickoff at 7 p.m.

WERT 1220AM/104.3, will broadcast Western Buckeye League football action between 4-0 Van Wert and 3-1 Ottawa-Glandorf. Pregame coverage starting at 6:30, followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.