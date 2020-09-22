Roundup: volleyball, soccer, tennis, golf

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Spencerville 0

Lincolnview was in complete control from start to finish during Tuesday’s 25-5, 25-4, 25-14, straight set victory over NWC opponent Spencerville.

The win improved Lincolnview’s record to 10-1 (2-0 NWC).

Madison Williams and Kendall Bollenbacher each finished with seven kills, while McKayla Blankemeyer had six kills. Bollenbacher also had eight aces, Elaina O’Neill had five and Williams had four. As a team, the Lady Lancers had 19 aces. Bri Ebel, who had a pair of aces, also had 22 assists and five digs. Williams and Breck Evans each had six digs.

Lincolnview will play at Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Crestview 3 Bluffton 0

CONVOY — Crestview improved to 6-4 and more importantly 3-0 in the NWC with a 25-23, 25-12, 25-22 win over Bluffton on Tuesday.

Bailey Gregory, Kali Small and Cali Gregory had 15, 14 and 10 digs respectively, while Laci McCoy and Myia Etzler each had seven kills. Cali Gregory finished with 20 assists and was perfect from the service line (14-14) with an ace, while Kali Small was 15-16 with three aces.

“I was pleased with our efforts tonight as we battled to the end of each game in the match,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “Our goal was to have an aggressive attack each time to keep them from getting in their set offense and we accomplished that. Our defense continues to improve each match which allows our offense to mix it up and bring on a much stronger attack.”

The Lady Knights will return to action Thursday at Allen East.

Soccer

Continental 5 Lincolnview 1

CONTINENTAL — Continental defeated the Lancers 5-1 on Tuesday, with Lincolnview’s lone goal coming off the foot of Clayton Leeth, who set the school career scoring record with 23 goals. The previous record was held by his older brother Austin Leeth.

Lincolnview will host Van Wert on Saturday.

Tennis

Van Wert 3 Bluffton 2

The Lady Cougars swept all three singles matches to edge Bluffton 3-2 on Tuesday.

Van Wert’s Allie Etter posted a 6-1, 6-2 win over Brooke Comper at first singles, Grace Lott won 6-0, 6-1 over Catlyn Couch at second singles and Lizzie Rutkowski easily won at third singles, defeating Pearl Lewandowski 6-0, 6-0.

Bluffton won both doubles matches, with Olivia Barnes and Julia Smallcombe topping Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Ellie Nickel and Libby Frazier downing Tayzia Havill and Jamie Burenga 6-4, 7-5.

Van Wert will play in the WBL tournament in Lima on Thursday.

Golf

Lincolnview defeats Ada, Delphos Jefferson, loses to Bluffton

BLUFFTON — The Lancers finished 11-3 in NWC match play after losing to Bluffton 166-178, but beating Ada 178-219 and Delphos Jefferson 178-185.

Grant Glossett led Lincolnview with a 43 and Aiden Hardesty shot a 44, his best for nine holes. Dane Ebel carded a 45, followed by Evan Miller’s 46. In addition, Avery Slusher fired a 47 and Landon Price finished with a 48.

Lincolnview will compete in the NWC tournament at Colonial Golf Course in Harrod on Thursday.

Celina 191 Crestview 196

At Hickory Sticks, Crestview shot a season low 196, but the Knights fell to Celina 191-196.

Evan Scarlett led the way with a 45 and Will Sharpe carded a 46. Trey Skelton fired a 52 and Tyler Hart finished with a 53.

The Knights will compete in the NWC tournament a Colonial Golf Course on Thursday.