Pint Night continues in Wass Art Park

Pint Night continues in the Art Park, join us! We have $2 domestics available too! Bring a blankie, lawn chair, easel, etc. This week it is on, so bring yourselves and be prepared to continue to battle the Covid monster.

Attention all photographers! Call for Entry! The 43rd annual Wassenberg Photography Exhibit deadline to enter your photos is September 25. This exhibit is open to amateur and professional photographers and youth. With 2020 being a memorable year, we’ve introduced new categories! They include World on Fire, Abandoned Architecture & Machinery, Landscape Montage, Pandemic, Macro Food, and Natural Oddities.

In place of our regular after school art program, we will be providing ArtReach (in a box)! These unique boxes are designed by art professionals and will contain 3-4 projects, just like our monthly in-person classes. It’s even more important now to provide a way to supplement crucial art programming for your child’s education.

We will continue our wassenBox art subscription service and they will continue to magically arrive in the mailbox of your young artist. Sign up and forget it! Email info@wassenbergartcenter.org or call 419.238.6837 to sign up for ArtReach (in a box) or the wassenBox.

Watercolor Class (ongoing): Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Call or email to sign up.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.