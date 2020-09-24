VW Health District: 11 new COVID cases

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases since last Thursday, for a total of 111 cases overall.

Of the new cases, two were in the birth-19 years age group, three were in the 20-29 age group, one was in the 30-39 age group, two were in the 40-49 age group, one was in the 50-59 age group, and two were in the 60-69 age group.