Football Friday Scoreboard: 9/25/2020

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday night.

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf 35 Van Wert 34

Celina 28 Bath 21

Elida 16 Defiance 6

St. Marys Memorial 10 Shawnee 7

Wapakoneta 21 Kenton 20

NWC

Columbus Grove 38 Crestview 31

Allen East 17 Spencerville 0

Bluffton 62 Delphos Jefferson 56

Edgerton 36 Paulding 0 (non-conference)

GMC

Ayersville 38 Hicksville 31

Fairview 56 Antwerp 6

Tinora 41 Wayne Trace 20

MAC

Coldwater 57 Delphos St. John’s 13

Marion Local 28 Minster 0

New Bremen 38 Anna 7

St. Henry 29 Parkway 0

Versailles 49 Fort Recovery 28

TRAC

Toledo St. Francis DeSales 23 Lima Sr. 6