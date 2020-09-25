Barbara Lou Sterrett

Barbara Lou Sterrett, 64, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:43 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born January 13, 1956, in Van Wert, the daughter of James Eugene and Elba Rose (Garver) Thomas, who both preceded her in death.

As an animal lover, Barbara never knew a stray and had a special place in her heart for cats. She volunteered her time with the Van Wert County Humane Society and would always help family and friends in any way she could. She enjoyed Blues music and often attended St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Weisner of Athens, Georgia; one brother, Dave Thomas of Van Wert; her significant other, Mark Bohnlein of Van Wert; as well as her niece, Sheena, and nephew, Kyle.

Her husband, John Sterrett, also preceded her in death.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Preferred memorials in Barbara`s memory may be sent to The RSD/CRPS Foundation, https://rsds.org/donate/.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.