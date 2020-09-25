Knight homecoming royalty…

Crestview seniors (above) Breena Grace, daughter of Jeff and Nanette Grace, and Dalton Castle, son of Josh and Brenda Castle, were crowned the school’s 2020 Fall Homecoming queen and king. Other members of the homecoming court (below, with the king and queen) include freshmen Myla Etzler, daughter of Andy Etzler, and Garrett Yinger, son of Greg and Leisa Yinger; sophomores Addyson Dowler, daughter of John and Becky Dowler, and Carson Hunter, son of Bill and Chris Hunter; juniors Allya Clouser, daughter of Chad and Shree Clouser, and Ryan Sowers, son of Randy and Lesley Sowers; and senior attendants Kali Small, daughter of Jay and Jessica Small; Trever Sheets, son of Brian and Tonya Sheets; Andrea Tussing, daughter of Vince and Jane Tussing, and Carson Kreischer, son of Trent and Chrissy Kreischer. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent