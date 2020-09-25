Roundup: volleyball, tennis, golf, soccer

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Allen East 0

HARROD — Crestview improved to 7-4 (4-0 NWC) with a hard fought 25-22, 27-25, 25-21 win at Allen East on Thursday. It was the fifth consecutive win for the Lady Knights.

Laci McCoy led Crestview with 24 kills, Cali Gregory had 33 assists and Bailey Gregory finished with a team-leading 17 digs. Lexi Dull was 13-13 from the service line and Kali Small was 11-12 with a pair of aces.

The Lady Knights will host Van Wert on Monday.

Shawnee 3 Van Wert 0

Shawnee defeated Van Wert in three sets, 25-18, 25-18, 28-26 on Thursday.

Finley Foster had 28 assists for the Lady Cougars, while Jaylyn Rickard, Mariana Ickes and Maria Bagley each had nine kills. Carlee Young had 11 digs, Ickes 10 and Rickard nine.

Van Wert (2-10, 1-4 WBL) will play at Crestview on Monday.

Lincolnview 3 Columbus Grove 0

COLUMBUS GROVE – State ranked Lincolnview (No. 14 in Division IV) enjoyed a 25-14, 25-17, 25-13 win at Columbus Grove on Thursday.

No individual numbers were available.

Lincolnview (11-1, 3-0 NWC) will host Delphos St. John’s on Monday.

WBL tennis tournament

ELIDA — Van Wert advanced all three singles teams to the semifinals of the Western Buckeye League tournament at Elida on Thursday.

After an opening round bye, first singles player and No. 3 seed Allie Etter defeated No. 6 seed Kaylin Avers of Celina 6-2, 6-4, to advance to the semifinals against No. 2 seed Kumni Ojo of Shawnee.

Van Wert’s second singles player, No. 3 seed Grace Lott also had a bye, then defeated No. 6 seed Amy Hartings of Celina 6-3, 6-1, to advance to the semifinals against No. 2 seed Aria Patel of Shawnee.

No. 3 seed Lizzie Rutkowski had a first round bye then topped No. 6 seed Kenzie Savill of Elida 6-2, 6-0. Her next opponent will be No. 2 seed Makenzie Schroeder of Wapakoneta.

Semifinal matches will be played on Saturday.

Celina’s first doubles team of Whitney Jones and Kaylyn Saunders defeated Van Wert’s Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner 6-1, 6-2, and Celina’s second doubles team of Madina Davlatboyeva and Michelle Elston beat Van Wert’s Jamie Burenga and Tayzia Havill 7-5, 6-1.

Golf

WBL golf tournament (boys)

KENTON — Defiance won the Western Buckeye League tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course on Thursday, while St. Marys Memorial and Elida tied for second.

Van Wert finished eighth and the Cougars were led by Evan Knittle, who shot an 88 on the day. Cameron Terhark carded a 92, followed by Blake Bohyer (96) and Lochlen Purmort (129).

Knittle was named to the WBL honorable mention team.

NWC golf tournament (boys)

HARROD — Lincolnview finished third behind Allen East and Paulding at the NWC tournament played Thursday at Colonial Golf Course on Thursday.

Allen East finished with 323 team points, followed by Paulding (349) and Lincolnview (351). Crestview played seventh in the tournament with a score of 448.

Landon Price led the Lancers with an 86, while Evan Miller and Grant Glossett each carded an 88. Dane Ebel fired an 89 on the day. Miller earned first team All-NWC honors, Price and Glossett were named to the second team and Ebel and Avery Slusher were named honorable mention.

Crestview was led by Evan Scarlett (108), followed by Tanner Myers (109), Trey Skelton (110) and Dru Gray (121).

Soccer

Continental 1 Crestview 0 (girls)

CONTINENTAL — The Lady Knights dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker at Continental on Monday.

Crestview (5-4) will return to action Monday at Allen East.