1 killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 30

Van Wert independent

A Convoy man died from injuries received in a two-car accident that occurred on U.S. 30, just west of Convoy Road, in Van Wert County, Sunday evening.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brad Morris, 43, was driving a 2018 Honda Fit eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 and struck a westbound 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Luke Schimmoeller, 25, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Both vehicles ended up in the median of U.S. 30.

According to the Patrol, Morris was pronounced dead at the scene by Van Wert County Coroner Dr. Scott Jarvis. Schimmoeller and a passenger in his vehicle, Amy Schimmoeller, were both transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima with serious injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Van Wert Post was assisted at the scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Fire and EMS, the Van Wert County ODOT garage, Scott Fire Department and EMS personnel, Lutheran Air medical transport, and Hague Towing and Recovery.