Peony Fest group sets October event sked

VW independent/submitted information

Join the Van Wert Peony Festival Committee as it celebrates the upcoming fall season with its “Fallin’ Into Fun” event this coming Saturday. With the cancellation of all of the area’s events, the Peony Festival Committee is offering the community an opportunity for a bit of fun. Check out the following schedule of events:

Saturday, October 3, in Fountain Park

10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Vendors in the park

11 a.m. — Food vendors on South Jefferson Street.

11 a.m. until gone — Venedocia Lions Club sausage sandwiches served by the Peony Festival Committee at the Concession Stand in Fountain Park

11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Children’s activities in the park. Including The Superheroes and Friends (pictures encouraged) and caricature drawings by Darlene.

1 p.m. — Introduction of Peony Festival royalty

2-4 p.m. — Entertainment by Sunny Taylor at the gazebo

3 p.m. — Registration for the Gear Heads Expo, Jefferson and Main streets (check out the Gear Heads Expo event)

4-7 p.m. — Gear Heads Expo on Main Street

4:30-6:30 p.m. — Paddle auction in the park

6:35 p.m. — Disney raffle drawing (tickets will be available for purchase in the park throughout the day)

7-9 p.m. — Entertainment by Will Freed at the gazebo

All events are free to the public. (purchase of tickets and paddles for the paddle auction, as well as food and other items from vendors are not included)