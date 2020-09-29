City auditor: Consider charter idea

To the Editor:

Why I believe Van Wert should consider charter government. Way back in 1999 when I was approached to run for city auditor, I was surprised the only qualifications were to be an elector (registered voter) of the city. I believe the chief financial officer managing a multimillion-dollar budget should at a minimum have some relevant experience and educational qualifications. The charter commission could decide to make the City Auditor position a hired position with stated qualifications. Many have said they would vote for the best candidate, but there is no guarantee a qualified candidate will be on the ballot.

The position of law director has qualifications of being licensed to practice law and be an elector of the city. Being a licensed attorney narrows the eligible candidates down to a small group, being an elector of the city is even a smaller group. The charter commission could decide to make the position of law director a hired position increasing the number of eligible candidates and allowing the best suited candidate to be hired.

Lastly, the positions on City Council could be non-partisan. In our community, it often appears citizens vote the party. I believe in the past we have seen where the most qualified candidate was not elected because people chose to vote the party line. The charter commission could decide to make City Council positions non-partisan. This could allow council members to be elected on qualifications, not party affiliation.

By electing a charter commission, those 15 members can explore possibilities. A charter could be developed that makes only the above three changes. Voting to elect the charter commission does not change Van Wert to a charter government, it only allows a group of interested citizens to explore the possibilities. If a charter is written, all voters receive a copy to review prior to being asked to accept or deny. A charter offers an opportunity to obtain flexibility in local government structure. A charter would allow the citizens of Van Wert to provide the type of governmental structure they want the city to have.

Martha Balyeat

City Auditor

via email