Crestview tops Van Wert

Crestview’s Myia Etzler hammers the ball across the net during Monday’s match against county rival Van Wert. Brynn Putman (8) is at the net as well, and the Lady Knights won 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14. Etzler was 16-16 serving and had eight kills, while Laci McCoy had 19 kills. Van Wert’s Jaylyn Rickard led the Lady Cougars with 10 kills on the night. Crestview (8-4) will host Delphos Jefferson on Tuesday, while Van Wert (2-11) will travel to Lima Sr. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent