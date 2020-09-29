HS volleyball and soccer recap

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Delphos St. John’s 0

The state ranked Lady Lancers (No. 8, Division IV) picked up another win on Monday by defeating Delphos St. John’s 25-13, 25-17, 25-13.

Madison Williams led the way with 13 kills and 12 digs, and Bri Ebel had 35 assists in the win. Kendall Bollenbacher and Zadria King each had a pair of aces, and Bollenbacher added nine kills and a dozen digs.

Lincolnview (12-1) will host Bluffton today.

Soccer

Crestview 1 Allen East 0

HARROD — Addison Williman, with an assist from Addyson Dowler and Adessa Alvarez, scored Crestview’s lone goal and the Lady Knights defeated NWC foe Allen East 1-0 in cold and wet conditions on Monday.

Emily Karcher had 11 saves in the win.

Crestview will play at Ottoville today.

Kenton 12 Van Wert 0

At Van Wert High School, Kenton shut out the hosts 12-0 on Monday.

The Lady Cougars will return to action Thursday at Elida.