Lancers win!

Lincolnview senior Justin Braun maneuvers around Paulding defenders during Monday’s NWC match between the two schools. The Lancers enjoyed a 4-0 victory over the Panthers, with Clayton Leeth scoring a pair of goals, and Reece Berryman and Landon Moody providing one each. Moody also had two assists and Berryman had one. Goalies Fletcher Collins and Davis Schwartz combined to hold Paulding scoreless. Lincolnview will host Cory-Rawson today. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young