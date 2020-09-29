On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Green Meadows Conference football between two Paulding County teams – Antwerp and Wayne Trace – will be this week’s featured broadcast game on 99.7FM WKSD. Friday’s pregame show will begin at 6:20, followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.

WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will be live at Bath High School for Friday night Western Buckeye League football action as the Wildcats take on the Van Wert Cougars. Pregame coverage will start at 6:30, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.