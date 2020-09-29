VW United Way begins 2020-21 campaign

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County was established in 1922 to “increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another”. For 98 years, the United Way of Van Wert County has been caring for those in this community who may be less fortunate.

The United Way campaign theme this year is #AlwaysUnited and its 2020-21 campaign video shows how now, more than ever, it is important to pull together to make a difference. Even in these uncertain times, people must remain united — #AlwaysUnited. Sharing needs with business and industry may be limited and United Way events may look different as well. The organization recognizes that personal donations will also look different this year, which is why it has have created many ways to participate throughout the year and donate at one’s comfort level.

The campaign goal is $500,000 and was established by 2020-21 Campaign Chair Kim Bruns. The United Way knows there are many people who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with loss of jobs, lack of food, kids needing extra educational support, and the organization wants them to know that it is #AlwaysUnited and there for them.

The United Way has been leading the way with its programs and agencies, which have supported the hard times, and it is going to need every donation this year to be able to continue to support its 34 agencies.

By filling out a pledge card or donating online, a local resident’s tax-deductible donation will help to support this year’s goal. The money that people give stays in Van Wert County and supports the 34 agencies funded by the United Way. The organization pays out less than 1 percent in United Way worldwide dues, so donors can rest assured their contribution is impacting Van Wert County United Way agencies.

This year, the United Way is giving people the opportunity to donate to one of its agencies directly. Be sure to reach out to an agency of choice to ensure a donation serves them the best way possible.

Check out the United Way website at www.unitedwayvanwert.org for upcoming events and additional giving opportunities.

For help donating online or to get a pledge card today, call the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org. Local residents’ consideration in supporting this year’s campaign is vital.