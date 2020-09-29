Vantage Jr. Rotarians…

Congratulations to this year’s Vantage Career Center Junior Rotarians. Junior Rotarians are selected students from Lincolnview, Crestview, and Van Wert high schools that attend Vantage. They must have a minimum GPA of 3.5, be a resident of Van Wert county, and a senior. The students must also demonstrate a degree of maturity, self-reliance, self-discipline, and resourcefulness. This year’s Vantage Junior Rotarians include (front row, from the left) Christapher Piske, Adriana Myers, Hannah Zickefoose, Jenna Balliet, Riley Boroff; (back row) Nathen Miller, Killian Sudduth, Rylee Dunn, Ries Wise, Dylan Schimmoeller, and Macein Bigham. Vantage photo