VWHS musical to be virtual production

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department announces that its production of Disney’s Tarzan®, The Stage Musical, originally set for this past spring, will now be produced and available for streaming late fall. This allows the department the opportunity to perform its musical and share students’ hard work.

There will not be a live audience, and specific streaming dates will be released in the near future. Streaming allows the department to share its production with family and friends, near and far.

Show updates will be posted on the Theatre Department website (VWHSTheatre.weebly.com), and on Facebook and Twitter pages.

“Thank you for your continued support of our students and program,” said play director Melissa Bloomfield. “We are excited to share our passion for the theatrical arts as we continue to create, perform, and inspire.”