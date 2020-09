District bound!

Lincolnview’s Zoey Tracy and Winter Boroff qualified for Division II girls’ golf district competition during Tuesday’s sectionals at Celina Lynx. Tracy, a freshman, shot a career best 90 while Boroff, a senior, fired a 92. As a team, the Lady Lancers finished fifth out of 12 teams. Coldwater won the team title. The district tournament will be held Monday at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay. Photo submitted