Health Dept. reports 10 new COVID cases

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 10 cases since last Thursday, a total of 131 cases in all. The health district releases statistics once per week on Thursday. For daily updates, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards and click on Van Wert County.

Of the new cases, one was in the birth-19 age range, two in the 20-29 age range, two in the 30-39 age range, one in the 40-49 age range, two in the 60-69 age range, and two in the 80-89 age range.