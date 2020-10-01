Semi rollover…

A semi tractor-trailer rig rolled over on the U.S. 127 ramp of U.S. 30 this morning. A Van Wert Fire Department EMS squad transported the driver to Van Wert Health for treatment of minor injuries. Some liquid fertilizer the truck was carrying spilled from the tank, according to Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy, who added the remainder of the fertilizer in the tank will have to be off-loaded to another tanker. photo by Rick McCoy for the Van Wert independent