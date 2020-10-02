County reports fourth COVID-19 death

VW independent/submitted information

As of Friday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports the fourth death of a Van Wert County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was in the age range of 80-89 years.

Local residents should continue to take precautions to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home if sick, washing their hands, wearing a mask when they’re out, and keeping at least six feet between them and anyone that is not in their household. The Ohio mask mandate is still in effect and the Health District requests that community members comply with the order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Van Wert County Health Department is releasing statistics weekly on Thursday. For daily updates, visit the www.coronavirus.ohio.gov site. The dashboard shows total cases when Van Wert County is selected, and people must select “confirmed” to see the difference in confirmed versus probable cases.

For more information about COVID-19, contact the Van Wert County General Health District at 419.238.0808. For information on COVID-19, including ways people can prepare and help protect the health of themselves and others, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.427.5634. Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.