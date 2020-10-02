HS golf, volleyball, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert advanced one golfer to district competition, while Lincolnview and Crestview saw their respective seasons end on Thursday.

Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert posted volleyball wins, while the Lady Cougars lost a Western Buckeye League soccer match.

Division II sectional golf

OTTAWA — At Moose Landing Golf Club, Van Wert’s Evan Knittle qualified for next Monday’s district match by finishing sixth overall after carding an 83 in the Division II sectionals on Thursday. He’ll return to action next Thursday at the Findlay Country Club.

Blake Bohyer shot a 95, followed by Cameron Terhark (101), Evan Bracken (122) and Christian Wallenhorst (126).

Van Wert finished with a team score of 401 and finished ninth at the 11-team sectional, which was won by Liberty-Benton.

Division III sectional golf

HARROD — Lincolnview’s Evan Miller carded an 87 but fell just short of qualifying for district competition after losing a one-hole playoff to St. Henry’s Nate Niekamp at Colonial Golf Club on Thursday.

After Miller, Dane Ebel shot a 90, Grant Glossett (93), Landon Price (101) and Avery Slusher (102).

The Lancers finished sixth as a team with 371 points while Crestview finished 13th with 460 points.

Evan Scarlett led the Knights with a 106, followed by Trey Skelton (111), Will Sharpe (118), Tanner Myers (125) and Tyler Hart (135).

Delphos St. John’s won the team title with 346 points.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Ada 0

ADA — Make it eight consecutive wins for Crestview after the Lady Knights defeated Ada 25-16, 25-15, 25-6 on Thursday night.

Laci McCoy led the way with 20 kills while Myia Etzler had 12. Cali Gregory tallied 24 assists while Bailey Gregory had nine digs, followed by five each by Cali Gregory, Kali Small and Raegan Hammons.

Crestview (10-4, 6-0 NWC) will host Celina on Saturday.

Lincolnview 3 Allen East 2

HARROD — Allen East put up quite a fight, but state-ranked Lincolnview prevailed in five sets, 24-26, 25-12, 19-25, 25-16, 15-5.

Kendall Bollenbacher’s 19 kills were a team high, and she recorded 18 digs. Madison Williams had 26 digs and 11 kills, and Breck Evans finished with 11 digs and five aces. Bri Ebel had 49 assists and four aces for the Lady Lancers.

Lincolnview (14-1, 5-0 NWC) will play at Wayne Trace on Saturday.

Van Wert 3 Kenton 0

The Lady Cougars posted their second win in three days with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-11 straight set win over Kenton on Thursday.

Jaylyn Rickard had 12 kills, Mariana Ickes had seven and Maria Bagley and Rylee Dunn each finished with six. Carlee Young had 20 digs and Izzy Carr tallied 10, and Finley Foster had a team-high 30 assists.

Van Wert (4-11, 2-4 WBL) will host Bryan on Saturday.

Soccer

Kenton 10 Van Wert 0

The Lady Cougars were shut out 10-0 by Kenton on Thursday.

Van Wert will host Crestview at 11 a.m. on Saturday.