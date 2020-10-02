Knights control Spencerville, win 27-16

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — A stout defensive performance and a strong running game carried Crestview to a 27-16 Northwest Conference win over Spencerville on Friday night.

The victory avenged a 35-14 loss to the Bearcats in the season opener and it gave the Knights a 3-2 pre-playoff record, the same as Spencerville.

Hunter Jones (2) celebrates after catchiing a touchdown pass. Wyatt Richardson/VW independent

“I told the kids we’re going see where we’re at and who we are and that we’d see if our hard work is paying off or not,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “They answered the bell and were very focused and intense and they put together a good performance to beat a very sound, very solid, very well coached and physical football team.”

The Knights built a 13-0 halftime lead, with the first score coming after Spencerville fumbled on the first play from scrimmage. The Knights reached into their bag of tricks and scored on a 34-yard pass from fullback Brody Brecht to Hunter Jones, and Kaden Kreischer booted the extra point to give Crestview a 7-0 lead just 17 seconds into the game.

Crestview capitalized on another Spencerville turnover in the second quarter. After a Logan Gerardot interception, the Knights drove downfield and scored on a four-yard run by Brecht. Kreischer’s extra point attempt was blocked with 6:33 left until halftime.

In addition to forcing two first half turnovers, the Knights held Spencerville to just one first down by halftime and by the end of the game, Crestview held the Bearcats to 169 yards rushing. Brecht finished with eight tackles and Gerardot and Carson Kreischer each had seven.

“We did a really solid job of tackling,” Owens said. “They hit the hole so quick that it’s sometimes tough to square them up and get them to the ground. Our guys played really physical up front, especially in the first half. Overall, it was a pretty complete defensive performance for us.”

Crestview’s lead ballooned to 27-0 with a pair of third quarter touchdowns – a seven-yard run by Gerardot and a 10-yard run by Brecht, who finished with 171 yards and two scores on 24 carries. Gerardot had 94 yards on 14 carries and JJ Ward contributed 10 carries for 57 yards. He also completed 3-of-8 passes for 20 yards and was intercepted once.

“We kept doing what we needed to do,” Owens explained. “We were able to move the ball and we got some big plays. I really like the way our offensive line is communicating and working together and being able to understand why we’re running what we’re running.”

The Bearcats scored on a 13-yard run by Gunner Grigsby and a Dalty Prichard two-point conversion with 24 seconds left in the third quarter, then scored on a 42-yard run by Dale Smith with 2:44 left.

Spencerville has a first round playoff bye in Division VII, Region 26 and will play McComb or Upper Scioto Valley on October 16. Crestview will host North Baltimore (2-4) on Friday night.

“Now every week is critical and the only game that matters from here on out is the game next week, so we’ll put together a plan and coach them as hard as we can to get ready to execute it,” Owens said.

Scoring summary

Crestview 7 6 14 0 – 27

Bearcats 0 0 8 8 – 16

First quarter

CHS – Brody Brecht 34-yard pass to Hunter Jones (Kaden Kreischer kick)

Second quarter

CHS – Brody Brecht 4-yard run (kick blocked)

Third quarter

CHS – Logan Gerardot 7-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

CHS – Brody Brecht 10-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

SHS – Gunner Grigsby 13-yard run (Dalty Prichard run)

Fourth quarter

SHS – Dale Smith 42-yard run (two point conversion good)