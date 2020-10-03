C’view Junior Rotarians…

Crestview High School has named its seniors selected as Junior Rotarians for the 2020-21 school year. They are (front row, from the left) Liv Cunningham, Lindsey Schumm, Sarah Thomas, Breena Grace, Mandy Macki, Kylie Etzler, and Bailey Gregory; (back row) Brian Myers, Carson Kreischer, Brody Brecht, Kalen Etzler, Vincent Adam, and Andi Tussing. Absent: Faye Morgan. Van Wert Rotary Club is an organization that focuses on service and has been a pillar of the community for many years. One Junior Rotarian from Crestview will receive a $4,000 scholarship from the Van Wert Rotary Club later in the school year. Crestview photo