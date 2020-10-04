Gary Eugene Hauter

Gary Eugene Hauter, 76, of Van Wert, passed away Friday morning, October 2, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born July 26, 1944, in Van Wert, the son of Gordon Laurel Hauter and Betty Rose (Davis) Hauter, who both preceded him in death. Gary was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Evelyn M. Heare and Carolyn Sue Hauter.

Survivors include his son, Grady (Toni) Hauter of Ohio City; a daughter, Tina Hauter of Van Wert; two stepchildren, Addy (Bryce) Cadwallader of Holland, Michigan, and Aaron (Nicole) Hampton of Decatur, Indiana; four grandchildren, Gene Gillespie, Hunter Gillespie, Melissa Hauter, and Katie Hauter; two brothers, Sam (Kathy) Hauter of Van Wert and Roy (Patricia) Hauter of Convoy; and three sisters, Martha Grimm of Ossian, Indiana, Rose Jenkins of Decatur, Indiana, and Kay Hauter of Lexington, Kentucky.

Gary was a 1963 graduate of Parkway High School, was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1292 in Rockford, and a member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert. Gary served his country in the Ohio National Guard during the Vietnam War, he worked for Mercer Landmark and General Electric in Decatur, Indiana. He loved going to Lexington, Kentucky, to watch baseball games and supporting his grandchildren in whatever they did.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with military honors rendered by the combined units of Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, also in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Wren Ballpark Associations, Wren Fire & EMS , or the Wren Historian Society.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.