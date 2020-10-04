Nine straight wins!

Crestview’s Brynn Putman (8) and Laci McCoy (4) are ready to block a shot, and Cali Gregory (3) sets the ball for teammate Myia Etzler (23) during Saturday’s match against Celina. Crestview (11-4) went on to enjoy a 25-21, 27-25, 25-22 victory over the visiting Bulldogs. McCoy finished with 17 kills, Gregory had 17 assists, eight kills and eight digs, while Etzler had eight kills and five blocks. The red-hot Lady Knights, winners of nine straight, will host Fort Recovery tonight. Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent