Roundup: volleyball, soccer, district golf

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Parkway 3 Van Wert 0

At Van Wert High School, Parkway defeated the Lady Cougars 25-21, 25-21, 25-14 on Monday.

Mariana Ickes had 19 digs, Carlee Young had 18 and Jaylyn Rickard 17 and 12 kills while Finley Foster had 20 assists. Kayla Krites had a team high five blocks.

Van Wert (5-12) will play at Elida today.

Fort Recovery 3 Crestview 1

CONVOY — Fifth-ranked Fort Recovery snapped Crestview’s nine-game winning streak with a 25-14, 25-15, 19-25, 26-24 victory on Monday night.

Laci McCoy and Myia Etzler each had 14 kills for the Lady Knights, while Cali Gregory and Raegan Hammons each had six. Gregory also had 26 assists and three aces, while Kali Small finished with 10 digs.

The Lady Knights (11-5) will play at Lima Central Catholic tonight.

Soccer

Bluffton 7 Lincolnview 1

Bluffton (12-0-1, 4-0 NWC), ranked No. 2 in Division III, was simply too much for Lincolnview, as the Pirates defeated Lincolnview 7-1 on Monday.

The Lancers (2-7-4, 1-4 NWC) will travel to Fort Jennings on Thursday.

Elida 6 Van Wert 0

The visiting Elida Bulldogs blanked Van Wert 6-0 on Monday.

The Cougars (2-7, 1-3 WBL) are scheduled to play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Delphos Jefferson 5 Crestview 0 (girls)

DELPHOS — The Lady Knights were shut out 5-0 by Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

Crestview (7-5, 2-2 NWC) will host Coldwater today.

Division III girl district golf

FINDLAY — Lincolnview’s Winter Boroff and Zoey Tracy saw their season come to an end at the Division II districts at Sycamore Springs Golf Course on Monday.

Boroff ended her high school golf career by shooting a 99, while Tracy, a freshman, shot a 119.