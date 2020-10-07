Crestview hopes to tame the NB Tigers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY – When Crestview and North Baltimore meet in the Division VII Region 26 football playoff opener on Friday night, the game will feature a team with plenty of recent playoff experience and a team with just one playoff appearance.

No. 13 seed Crestview qualified for the postseason in 2005 and each year from 2013 through 2018, and the Knights have a playoff record of 6-7. No. 20 seed North Baltimore’s lone playoff appearance came in 1995 and the Tigers went 0-1.

Logan Gerardot (34) and Brody Brecht (33) lead Crestview’s powerful ground game. Bob Barnes/file photo

Six of Crestview’s seven playoff appearances have come under head coach Jared Owens and he believes nothing has changed when it comes to being successful during the postseason.

“Playoff football is all about running the ball well, stopping the run, creating turnovers, eliminating your own turnovers, eliminating big plays, and creating big plays,” Owens stated. “Teams that do these things well usually are hard to beat come playoff time. These will be things we stress to our players as we prepare for week one of the playoffs.”

The Knights (3-2) enter the game as the No. 13 seed in Region 26 and after defeating Spencerville 27-16 last Friday, Owens likes what he’s seeing from his team.

“I think our team continues to improve,” Owens said. “We are hungry to get better and that is what I like most about this team.”

Crestview has ridden a strong ground attack this season, averaging 316 yards rushing per game, tops among all Northwest Conference schools. Brody Brecht has 103 carries for 882 yards and nine touchdowns, while Logan Gerardot has carried 57 times for 525 yards and seven touchdowns, making them the second and fifth-leading rushers among NWC teams.

JJ Ward has completed 25-of-60 passes for 448 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions and his favorite target has been Gerardot, who has 11 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

The Knights currently allow 256 yards per game, including just 93 via the pass.

On the flip side, North Baltimore (2-4), a member of the Blanchard is averaging 18 points and 248 yards of offense per game, including 178 passing and 70 rushing. Guner Kepling has completed 67-of-111 passes for 900 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. Mitch Clark has caught 20 passes 346 yards and three touchdowns and Johnny Hagemyer has 17 receptions for 385 yards and three scores. Zach Weinandy and Gaige Dewitt are the team’s two leading rushers, with 277 and 276 yards respectively. Each one has three touchdowns.

“North Baltimore has some very nice athletes on the perimeter and a physical runner,” Owens said. “Their quarterback appears to be athletic and mobile. Defensively, they have some physical kids who run to the football well.”

The Tigers are giving up just 225 yards of offense per game, including 127 rushing, but North Baltimore gives up an average of 34 points per game.

North Baltimore’s two wins have come against Cory-Rawson (0-6) and Vanlue (1-5), while the four losses came against Arlington, Riverdale, Van Buren and Arcadia, teams with a combined record of 16-8.

North Baltimore head coach Wade Ishmael did not return multiple requests for comment.

The winner of Friday’s game will face No. 4 seed Tiffin Calvert at Frost-Kalnow Stadium on Friday, October 16, but Owens said he’s not looking ahead.

“I haven’t really looked beyond Friday,” Owens stated.

Friday’s North Baltimore at Crestview game will air live on 99.7FM WKSD.