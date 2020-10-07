Crestview schools plan ‘safe school’ drill

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools will conduct a safe school drill, in conjunction with area law enforcement, on Friday, October 9, in the afternoon. This planned exercise will prepare students and staff with procedures for a proper evacuation in the event that there is a serious threat to the safety of Crestview students on campus.

This drill functions as an opportunity to ensure that all people are prepared if an emergency situation would arise and is required to be conducted by law. Student early dismissals will not be permitted during the course of the drill.