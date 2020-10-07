Leadercast coming up later this month

VW independent/submitted information

Leadercast 2020 will bring nine influential speakers right to area residents’ computer screens from the comfort of their home or office. The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting this event courtesy of headline sponsors Van Wert Health, Central Insurance Companies, Kenn-Feld Group, and Lifehouse Church, and partner sponsors Van Wert Manor, Overholt Moorman Electric, TSC, Tenneco, Inc., and Vantage Career Center.

Van Wert Health will help kick off the series by broadcasting a live Leaderchat virtual session on Tuesday, October 20, from 3-4 p.m. That session will discuss some of the topics addressed by influential speakers such as Sangram Vajre, host of FlipMyFunnel Podcast and author of multiple books on account-based marketing, and Dr. Henry Cloud, New York Times best-selling author, with his knowledge of business leadership and psychology.

Van Wert Health will focus on leadership topics and how to incorporate them into daily life. When people register for this event they will be sent a confirmation email that includes a link for personal viewing on their own time.

Leadercast will be divided into three different dates this year. The first session will begin October 20, the second November 3, and the last session on November 17. During each of these sessions, participants will listen to the featured speakers and be able to join in on a discussion about the content, called a Leaderchat. Leaderchats are hosted by sponsors Van Wert Health, Kenn-Feld Group, and Central Insurance Companies, with video content provided by Lifehouse Church.

To register for the event, those wanting to participate need to choose which Leadercast date they would like to virtually attend for $30. They can also choose to purchase the entire Leadercast series for a discounted bundle price of $75. To learn more about the event and register, check out the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce’s website and go to the Leadercast tab located on the top of the page, or go to https://www.vanwertchamber.com/home-2/leadercast2020/ directly.