L’view student tests positive for COVID-19

Van Wert independent

Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder sent a letter out to district residents on Wednesday noting that a Junior High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are working closely with the Van Wert County Health Department and anyone identified as a close contact has been, and will be, notified by the health department as a part of the COVID-19 investigation,” he wrote.

Snyder said that anyone with questions, or wanting more information, can call the high school-junior high school office at 419.968.2214. Further questions can be directed to the district office at 419.968.2226 or the health department at 419.238.0808.